UPDATE: Teenager still in critical condition after injury in Luton town centre

A teenager seriously injured after a fall in Luton this week remains in a critical condition, according to Bedfordshire Police.

The 16-year-old was found unconscious by workers at The Mall on Wednesday morning after apparently falling from the roof of the building into the service road behind Cream’s cafe.

Police presence outside Creams

It is believed that he had lain there for a number of hours before he was discovered.

Because the youth is thought to have had prior contact with Bedfordshire Police, an external investigation has been launched by police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A Beds Police spokesman said: “It is thought that he may have been involved in an incident on Tuesday where two people were arrested on suspicion of burglary. A third person made off and officers searched the area but were unable to trace them.

“The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is standard procedure when a person is injured.”