Upset as animal hunters use dog to chase hares and catapults to hit pheasants in several Bedfordshire locations

Bedfordshire Police is cracking down on animal hunting after pheasants were targeted with catapults and hares were chased by a dog.

The force received reports of hare coursing in Lower Sundon and pheasant catapulting in Studham, which both took place earlier today.

Archive image.

It is now appealing for members of the public to come forward if they know any information about the animal hunters.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: “We were called at around 11am today to reports of hare coursing in Manor Road, Lower Sundon.

“A red car was seen in a field following a dog that was chasing hares.

“Officers attended the scene and provided advice to ensure the land was secured.

“At around 1pm this afternoon we received reports of two white men in a small Renault van using a catapult to poach pheasants in Common Road, Studham.

“The vehicle is then reported to have left the location and headed towards Kensworth.

“We are appealing for information about both incidents and would urge anyone who saw anything to get in touch with us on 101 or through our online reporting centre.

“Please quote reference 103 of today for the hare coursing incident and 151 of today for the pheasant poaching incident.”