Victim ‘left shaken’ after attempted robbery in Dunstable’s Court Drive

An attempted robbery that left the victim “shaken” took place in Dunstable yesterday (Wednesday).

At around 10pm, the victim and a friend were walking in Court Drive, opposite the Asda store and near a parade of shops. They were approached by a man who demanded that the victim handed over her belongings. He is believed to have been in possession of a knife.

The man is described as white, around 25-years-old, and spoke with an Irish accent. He is described as wearing white trainers, a denim jacket with a hoody underneath it, with the hood up.

Detective Constable Colin Knight from the force’s Serious Crime Investigation Team said: “The victim tried to flag down a passing car during the incident, and thankfully one did stop which caused the suspect to run away towards the Asda car park. Although the victim was uninjured and did not lose any of her belongings during the incident, she was understandably very shaken.

“I would ask anyone with any information to come forward. If you were in the area at the time and saw the incident, or saw anyone matching the description of the offender in the area at around the same time of the incident then your information may be able to help our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number JD/17728/2018. You can also report information by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, via 0800 555 111.