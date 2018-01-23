VIDEO: Elderly woman robbed on her doorstep in Dunstable

Police are investigating after an elderly lady was robbed on her doorstep in Dunstable on Saturday.

The 78-year-old was walking home from Bingo and had just stepped onto her driveway on Tring Road when the man came from behind and stole her handbag, before running away.

CCTV image of the robbery

Her son, who was in the house at the time, said: “My mum was attacked on the doorstep of our home, it was 4.42pm just as it was getting dark.

“He followed her from the end where the petrol station is, come up behind and grabbed the handbag from around her neck, her purse dropped out, you can see him grab that and then run off towards the opposite way he came in.

“My mum actually chased him, with her umbrella, and is pretty sure she saw him get into a white van.

“My wife came home 30 seconds later and I was in the kitchen, when she came in and told me what had happened I ran out and tried to find him.”

The family hope the CCTV image and footage will help identify who the man is, although she was not injured she was quite shaken up.

Her son added: “My mum is quite independent, she lives in a flat attached to our house but has her own key, I know she didn’t get much sleep on Saturday night, she was worried he was going to come back because her key was in the handbag, the locks have been changed though.

“My wife put the CCTV image on Facebook and we have had a lot of people tell us about similar incidents in the area.

“I really hope someone recognises him before he attacks someone and hurts them, my mum was quite lucky really that she wasn’t physically hurt.”

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We are investigating after an elderly woman was robbed on Saturday.

“The woman was walking along Tring Road in Dunstable at around 4.45pm when she was approached by a man who stole her handbag.

“Investigations are on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number JD/03090/18 or visit the Bedfordshire Police website to give information online.”