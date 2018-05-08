VIDEO: Inspirational deaf Bedford teenager shines like a star in singing competition to become YouTube sensation

A teenager who is severely deaf is set to become a singing sensation on YouTube.

Talented Leyla Tuncay, 15, has performed at the Corn Exchange and been signed to an artist development course at the Run Wild Music studio.

Leyla Tuncay performing Adele on stage Photo credit -Teen Star video still PNL-180805-160421001

The Wootton Upper School pupil cannot hear any high frequency sounds so can only make out the base and beats in music.

“It’s hard work for her filling in the missing bits. She plays the music maximum volume with really good earphones and reads the lyrics to work out what is being said,” said her mum Andrea, who lives in Kempston.

Andrea has the same type of hearing impairment herself and is a teacher of the deaf.

She said: “Leyla has an appreciation that is harder to achieve than hearing people as she has to use what she has to fit the pieces together.”

“She does have difficulties and has to work a lot harder but she just takes it in her stride and always tries her best.”

Leyla, who goes to Wootton Upper School, has been praised by the National Deaf Children’s Society for her talent.

They have selected her to take part in their national Raising the Bar showcase event this weekend.

The Society’s youth development officer Bryony Parkes said: “Deaf children can do anything hearing children can do, if given the right support from the start.”