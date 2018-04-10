VIDEO: People trapped in Luton bus collision

Two people are trapped after two buses collided in the centre of Luton around 4pm today.

Bedfordshire Police stated that 13 people have been injured, with one man’s condition described as critical.

Stills from our video at the scene

Luton & Dunstable Hospital have issued a plea asking the public to avoid the accident & emergency department.

Emergency services remain heavily at the scene around Station Road and New Bedford Road, which is closed.

Fire crews from Luton and Stopsley are leading the rescue.

Commuters are being warned to avoid the area and expect long delays.