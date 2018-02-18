Video: Prezzo turns to the dark side with the launch of the UK’s first charcoal-based pizza

Pizza and pasta restaurant Prezzo has launched two exciting black pizza options made with a charcoal dough base.

The new black pizzas, which were launched earlier this week, promise a taste sensation as they celebrate the UK’s love of pizza whilst tapping into the growing international trend of charcoal-infused foods.

The exclusive black pizzas, priced at £10.95, come in two new and exclusive variants: Etna pizza – with a garlic chilli and tomato base, topped with calabrese sausage, pepperoni, roquito chilli pearls, rocket and mozzarella; and Monte Bianco – with a béchamel sauce base, topped with fresh mozzarella, truffle infused oil and rocket.

The dough is made with activated charcoal and is totally safe to eat.

Marie Neocleous, Prezzo brand manager says: “The launch of the black pizza is a really bold move for Prezzo. The trend of black and charcoal food is huge internationally and we want to bring this dramatic option to the UK and our customers, first.

“Our chefs have created two delicious recipes to bring out the very best flavours from the charcoal dough with our delicious toppings.

“Many of our regulars embrace our new menu options and enjoy trying new offerings but we also see the black pizza resonating with younger foodies, who are looking for innovative and inspirational food trends.

“Eating out and eating good food has become a multi-sensory experience as the trend for taking pictures and sharing them on social media has become the norm.

“Consumers now want an experience that encapsulates taste, sight and texture - which is exactly what we are offering with the new black pizza.

“We can’t wait to start serving these in our restaurants”.

Prezzo’s new range of black pizzas will be available at all of its restaurants nationwide.