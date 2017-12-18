VIDEO: What it takes to turn Center Parcs Woburn Forest into a Winter Wonderland for Christmas

Staff at Center Parcs Woburn Forest have been busy transforming the resort into a beautiful Winter Wonderland which will see the on-site Santa welcome an astonishing 13,000 expectant kids over the festive period.

Center Parcs’ newest venue at Bedfordshire’s Woburn Forest is now adorned with Christmas decorations, artificial snow and lit up with thousand of fairy lights so we went to see the end product of all the hard work and filmed this special walkaround to give you a sneak peek.

Take a walkaround Woburn Forest Center Parcs' Winter Wonderland

Guests will have an abundance of seasonal activities to choose from including carriage rides around the village, meeting Santa’s reindeer and a party with Santa’s Elves, creating a magical wintery experience in the forest. Visitors can meet take a trip to Santa’s Magic Woodland Workshop, enjoy a carriage ride around the village and enjoy a host of other seasonal activities.

But staff at Woburn Forest can’t just rely on Christmas magic to transform the resort into a Winter Wonderland.

They carry out a full two days of switching on lights and testing while it takes five days to adorn the village with artificial snow and another two to top up half way through Winter Wonderland.

A total of 1,100 litres of snow fluid is used and there are 110 lit Christmas trees in Santa’s Woodland Village alone.

As many a 60 elves are working in Santa’s Woodland Workshop while 700 wreaths decorate lodge doors.

At nigh the village comes into its own with 1,200 strings of twinkling lights illuminating Woburn Forest and 18 pyrotechnics displays – comprising of 54,000 individual pyrotechnic shots.

There will be 13,000 visits to see Santa in the run up to Christmas and 500 Christmas trees delivered to guest lodges.

But who can forget arguably the most important element, the Christmas grub. If you think you have it hard at home cooking for the family at Christmas, Woburn Forest will serve a whopping 1,000 Christmas lunches in restaurants on Christmas Day.