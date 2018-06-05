Walk one mile for Kids In Action

Kids In Action are looking for people to take part in a sponsored one-mile walk on Sunday at the annual Family Fun Day.

The charity is raising money for its Key Of The Door Appeal, they are trying to buy the base it runs activities out of in Woodside Industrial Estate, Dunstable. Kids In Action supports children and adults with learning difficulties and disabilities. Charity founder Paul Bowen-James said: “The sponsored walk starts at 11am and they will walk to Gary Cooper’s in Grove Park, they will have a break and drink there and then walk back to The Base.

“The family fun day is from 11am at The Base in Apex Business Centre and there will be loads going on, including a bbq, connect 4, bouncy castle, cake stall, tombola, karaoke, a fancy dress competition and face painting.”

To take part in the sponsored walk, call 01582 477762.