Warning to be careful with tealights after Dunstable flat ruined by fire

Beds Fire and Rescue Service has warned the public to be careful with candles after a flat in Dunstable was ruined after a fire.

The fire started early this morning and residents were woken by the sound of their smoke alarm.

Flat

A Beds Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Dunstable Red Watch was called to a fire in a flat in Dunstable, around 5:30am this morning.

"Woken by their smoke alarm, the resident escaped the flat and was taken to hospital to treat superficial burns.

"The fire, started by a tea light candle, caught fire to bedding. Three fire engines attended, used two hose reels & breathing apparatus to limit fire damage to just 25% but the flat was severely damaged by smoke.

"Always ensure candles are in purpose made holders, away from furnishings.

"In this case, the resident's smoke alarm saved their life."