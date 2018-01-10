Warrant for arrest over flytipping in Houghton Regis

An arrest warrant was issued yesterday after a man accused of fly tipping outside Houghton Regis Town Council failed to attend court.

Roger Giugno, 49, is alleged to have carried out the offence on August 25 when 12 bags of waste were dumped outside the town council’s offices in Peel Street.

Although lengthy correspondence between Mr Giugno and Central Bedfordshire Council’s solicitors was read out in Luton Magistrates Court, he did not attend and a warrant was issued for his arrest without bail.

Nastassia Khilkhevich, prosecuting, said that Mr Giugno had been served notice of the hearing on December 13, 2017.

She said: “On January 3, he made an application to the court for an adjournment due to not being provided sufficient evidence and information to the case from CBC lawyers.”

The prosecution objected to this. Some of the correspondence from Mr Giugno was read out, citing the “political implications” of CBC’s case among other points.

Mr Giugno has featured prominently in the Gazette as leader of the campaign group Stop the Destruction of the Kingsland Wildlife Site, in which he has vehemently opposed Central Bedfordshire Council’s proposals to develop Kingsland into a leisure and residential site.

A warrant for arrest without bail was made in order for Mr Giugno to attend another hearing.

Mr Giugno subsequently addressed CBC on his campaign’s Facebook page and stated that he is in Thailand, showing the picture above.