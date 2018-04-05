‘We don’t want to travel to Arndale House’ argue Dunstable residents

Dunstable residents have been voicing their concerns about the relocation of health services from Luton and Dunstable Hospital to Arndale House.

It was recently announced that as of June 2018 dermatology and sexual health services will transfer to the new premises, while 33 per cent of the total phlebotomy service will be moved; this is the adult GP phlebotomy and anticoagulation service only.

However, a number of residents have been writing to the Gazette, claiming they are worried about where exactly Arndale House is, disabled access, and what kind of transport and parking provision will be available.

One resident claimed: “We chose not to live in Łuton, therefore, we do not want to travel there every time we need a test done; this is a ridiculous idea.

“There are plenty of empty shops in Dunstable that could be used for this service - or use the Health Centre which is already there!”

An L&D spokesman informed the Gazette that a FAQ sheet has been produced to address any concerns.

Extracts include: “Arndale House is a five storey building situated on top of the shopping mall in Luton. It has a discreet entrance and parking adjacent to the entrance. There is disabled access in the building.

“Various bus companies offer services to Luton town centre, including Arriva, The Shires and Centre Bus. Many of these services stop directly outside The Mall.

“Once on the ground floor of the Mall, the entrance to Arndale House can be found opposite the central information point and help desk.

“There are good parking facilities at the Mall, Luton. Parking is easy, safe and secure. There are three car parks offering convenient access to the Mall’s shopping centre and Arndale House.

“Market and Central Car Parks are open from 6am-10pm every day, with disabled parking and parent and child bays in each car park.

“The library car park is open for 24 hours a day.”

How much is car parking at The Mall?

0-2 hours £1.50

2-3 hours £2.00

3-4 hours £3.00

4-5 hours £4.00

Over 5 hours £4.00

Thursday after 5pm Free

All other evenings 6pm – 10pm £1.00

Sundays and Bank Holidays Up to 3 hours - £1

Over 3 hours – normal tariff applies.

For more information, visit:

> www.ldh.nhs.uk/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/FAQs-Arndale-House-150318l.pdf

Call the L&D PALS team: 01582 497990.