WEATHER: Slippery roads warning after Met Office ice alert is issued for region

Icy conditions are expected across the region tonight and tomorrow morning after a weather warning was issued by the Met Office.

It follows spells of rain, sleet and snow across parts of the UK.

Forecasters are predicting temperatures to dip as far down as 2C overnight, but with the wind chill factor it could feel several degrees colder.

The ice weather warning is in place from 6pm tonight until 10am tomorrow morning.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Following a spell of rain, sleet and snow, temperatures will fall quickly allowing ice to form on untreated surfaces.

“Further showers of rain, sleet and snow will follow in the west on Thursday morning, potentially diluting overnight treatments.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

“Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.”