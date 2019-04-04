‘What will it take to get help for this neglected dog in Toddington?’

The RSPCA and Central Bedfordshire Council have come under fire from residents in Toddington, as they claim that neither are taking interest in a “hungry, neglected dog”.

A number of residents have become concerned about a large male dog in the village, which they say has been left on its own in the garden of a property since its owners moved out at Christmas.

The dog. Residents claim that you can see the outline of its ribs through its fur.

It is claimed that one owner rarely called in during February, and then visited roughly every three days in March.

Worried residents say they have contacted the RSPCA and the council, but that “nothing has been done”, and claim the RSPCA visited and decided that the dog was OK.

One resident alleged: “That dog is getting thinner, its fur is matted at the front and it’s lost fur round the eyes. Soon it will look like those emaciated dogs in television charity adverts.”

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman, said: “We have received no other complaints, but have requested to inspect the property and the dog as a matter of course.”

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, we are unable to discuss complaints about specific people and what action may have been taken. We understand how frustrating that is but releasing information could prejudice a future prosecution or could lead to us being fined.

“We would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints about animal welfare.”