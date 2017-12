A woman and child had to be rescued from their car after a single vehicle collision on Whipsnade Road, Dunstable.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: “We attended reports of a single vehicle collision on Whipsnade Road, Dunstable, shortly after 9am this morning.

“A woman and a child were trapped in the vehicle, sustaining minor injuries, and have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Officers have now left the scene.”