Woman attacked with trolley by shopper in Dunstable ASDA store

A woman was left with a broken arm after being rammed by another woman’s trolley at Dunstable’s ASDA superstore.

At around 10.25am on Sunday, January 21, the victim was shopping at the store on Court Drive when she had an argument with another woman.

Following an altercation, the offender pushed her trolley hard at the victim, resulting in her suffering a broken arm and requiring hospital treatment.

DC Jason Wheeler said: “The victim suffered painful injuries and we are keen to trace the person responsible. The victim is understandably very upset and has told us there were several witnesses present.

“CCTV footage is being reviewed and I would like to hear from anybody who may have seen this incident. I would also urge the woman involved to get in touch, to assist with enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number JD/03543/2018. You can also use the online reporting centre.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.