Woman from Dunstable division awarded Girlguiding Anglia Brooch for Bravery

A woman from the Girlguiding Bedfordshire Dunstable Division has been presented with a Girlguiding Anglia Brooch for Bravery.

Beverly Chidley was presented with the award because of her quick thinking whilst away with five members of the Toddington Trefoil Guild in Criccieth, Wales.

Duncan and Rosemary Corbett with Beverly Chidley and Girlguiding Bedfordshire President Betsy Marley

On a visit to the Lloyd George Museum, Beverly and the other Trefoil members saw a gentleman, Duncan Corbett, suffering a major heart attack.

Using the First Aid training they had received through Girlguiding the ladies sprang into action and Beverly administered life-saving CPR until the Paramedics arrived and Duncan was Airlifted to hospital.

He went on to make a full recovery and he and his wife, Rosemary, made the trip to Dunstable from Wales to be present at the ceremony.

On receiving the award Beverly said: “I am overwhelmed to receive the Anglia Brooch. It has been an incredibly emotional experience and to have Duncan here today to see me receive my award was truly wonderful.”

Rosemary added: “We cannot thank Beverly and the rest of the Trefoil Guild members enough for what they did on that day.

“They helped save Duncan’s life and keep him with us for, what we hope, are many more years to come.”

Girlguiding Bedfordshire is a charity and is looking for volunteers, if you would like to get involved call 0800 1695901 or visit: www.bedsguiding.org.uk.

For more information about Girlguiding Bedfordshire visit: www.facebook.com/GirlguidingBeds.