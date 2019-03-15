Woman threatened with weapon during attempted robbery in Dunstable

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Stokers Close, Dunstable, on Tuesday (March 12).

At approximately 11.15pm a woman was approached by a man, who threatened her with what is believed to be a knife.

He initially demanded money, but eventually ran off empty handed.

The offender is described as white, approximately six feet tall and in his twenties. At the time of the incident he was wearing a dark jacket with a hood and dark tracksuit bottoms.

PC Oliver Fitton, investigating, said: “This incident understandably left the victim shaken. This kind of crime won’t be tolerated in our county and we want to speak to anyone with information that could assist our investigation.

“If you saw a man matching this description in the area at the time or witnessed anything suspicious, please come forward with information.”

Witnesses are asked to contact PC Fitton by calling 101 or by visiting the force’s online reporting centre at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, and quoting reference number 40/14634/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.