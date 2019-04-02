Woman who collided with traffic furniture in Dunstable appeals for others to come forward

A woman from Dunstable who collided with traffic furniture left on Church Street in November is appealing for anyone who had a similar experience get in touch.

Susan Harvey, was driving at 7am on November 26, last year, when she collided with traffic furniture left in the road.

She has been trying to claim back the costs she spent on the repairs to her car and believes there may be more people out there who experienced the same thing.

She said: “It was pitch black, there were no signs or markings to indicate that there was change in the road layout. At the time it cost me £666 to fix and then recently I had to spend another £125 on repairs to my car. I claimed the damages through the council and it has now been passed on to Ringway Jacobs who are the contractors.

“I have spoke to the council’s legal team and they said I was not the only person this happened to. I want to know if this happened to anyone else, if anyone else is in the same situation as me, please get in touch.”

A council spokesperson said: ”We are aware of the incident as the claimant contacted us in February about it. This claim has been passed on to Ringway Jacobs, our contractor. We are also following up with our contractors to ensure that appropriate processes are followed when they are working on the highway.”

If anyone experienced a similar incident on Church Street in November email holly.patel@jpimedia.co.uk.