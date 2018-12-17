World’s biggest Christmas lights show ON A PLANE takes place at Luton Airport and we've got the pictures to prove it

easyJet provided an A320 Airbus to Luton Airport ground staff who created the spectacular festive experience by wrapping the aircraft with Christmas lights. The lightshow left the audience in awe as festive projections and lights synced to the sound of a contemporary remix of Tchaikovsky’s Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Over 850,000 choreographed light sequences and 1.5 miles of LED micro bulbs were used to create the unique Christmas switch-on which you can see in our festive picture gallery. READ MORE: Amazing pictures show inside Luton's iconic Savoy cinema which has sat derelict since the year 2000

