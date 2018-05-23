YouTube dream for brave Dunstable boy battling brain tumour

A brave Dunstable boy who is battling a brain tumour was granted a magical wish when he visited the YouTube headquarters - and his favourite star was waiting to surprise him!

Archie Bobby Hendry, seven, is currently living with - and hoping to beat - a brain tumour, after he was diagnosed in 2015, enduring intensive brain surgery.

Archie and his family at YouTube headquarters.

During his time in hospital, watching YouTube videos has offered him precious moments of escapism, so there was no better treat than a trip to the YouTube headquarters in London to meet his favourite vlogger (video blog creator), Oli White.

Kelly, Archie’s mum, said: “Meeting Oli White was amazing, but then the added limo, lunch at the Rainforest Café, exclusive tour of the YouTube space, and bowling with Oli made this day so special and personal.

“The trip was organised by the charity, Rays of Sunshine, and they really do make children’s wishes come true.

“These memories will be with all of us forever. Who knows, maybe Archie will be a famous YouTuber in the future!”

Archie and Oli

During their afternoon in the capital city, Archie and his family enjoyed learning all about vlogging, YouTube and how his favourite stars create content in the office’s special studio.

On the special tour, Oli arrived to surprise an excited Archie in the YouTube VR room, where they spent time drawing on a special virtual “canvas” and Archie even played a joke on Oli!

Oli, who is known for pulling pranks in his videos, said: “ I had an amazing time visiting the YouTube offices with Archie and his family.

“It was great to be a part of something so positive and help Rays of Sunshine put a big smile on Archie’s face. That’s why I am delighted to be an ambassador for the charity and help them to continue to grant magical wishes for brave children, just like Archie.”

Because courageous Archie is still living with a brain tumour, the little lad has frequent hospital appointments and regular brain scans to monitor the cancer.

After Rays of Sunshine heard his story, they were delighted to help him meet, Oli, who became an ambassador for them in 2017.

The children’s charity grants magical wishes for seriously ill children aged three to 18 across the UK.

Rays of Sunshine also brighten the lives of seriously ill children by working with children’s hospitals and hospices to host activity days, granting ‘Hospital Ward Wishes’ and organising large scale events.

For more information about Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity or to apply for a wish to be granted, visit www.raysofsunshine.org.uk.