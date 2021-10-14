Domino’s Pizza wants to hire 8,000 drivers to help with Christmas rush - how to apply

Domino’s Pizza wants to hire 8,000 drivers in the UK and Ireland before the Christmas rush begins.

The company stressed most of the jobs on offer are not just temporary roles for Christmas but permanent.

It comes amid a nationwide shortage of heavy goods vehicle drivers continuing to affect the UK economy.

What’s been said?

"Our delivery drivers are vital to the service we provide our customers and the success of our business, so we’re really keen to hear from those wanting to join," Nicola Frampton, Domino’s operations director, said.

The company added that it offered good long-term prospects as 90% of its store managers started out in the kitchens or as delivery drivers.

Ms Frampton said it had been a very busy year but the busiest period was “just around the corner.”

Domino’s said sales in the 13 weeks to 26 September were up 8.8% on a like-for-like basis to £375.8million.

Orders collected from stores rose 40.3% and are now at 82% of pre-pandemic levels.

However, Domino’s has warned that supply chain issues and staff wages increasing were starting to have an effect.

"We have seen some impact from the well-publicised pressures on labour availability and food cost inflation, which we expect to extend into next year, but continue to take proactive, preventative measures to ensure our world-class supply chain service levels are maintained and that cost increases are constrained," a statement said.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for any of the available opportunities at Domino’s, including delivery drivers, you can head to Domino’s Pizza recruitment page.

Through the site you can search for jobs near you by entering your postcode. It also provides you with more information about each of the current jobs available.

Jobs on the site include delivery and moped drivers, in-store members and store management.

What else has Domino’s done?

Back in June, Domino’s announced it was hiring 5,000 cooks and delivery drivers as staff who joined during the pandemic returned back to their former roles once restrictions eased.

The company also opened five new stores in the latest trading period.

It said it was still on target to open 30 new stores this year providing more job opportunities within the chain.