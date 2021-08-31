Heavy wind and rain forecast as UK braces for ‘unsettled’ September

Forecasters are warning of an “unsettled” September (Photo: Getty Images)

Summer sun will soon be swapped for heavy wind and rain, as forecasters warn of an “unsettled” September.

Much of the UK will see the last glimpses of sunny weather this week, before conditions take a miserable turn for the month ahead.

Wind and rain in store

The Met Office has said the weather will become wet and windy after an area of low pressure moves in from Sunday (5 September), with the effects of “increased tropical storm activity” in the US contributing to the poorer conditions.

Alex Burkhill, a Met Office forecaster, explained: “It’s fair to say the beginning of the month will be rather settled, with high pressure dominating.

“There will be drizzle and cloud in the east this week, but in the west certain regions will certainly hit the low 20s and see glimpses of sunshine here and there.

“However, this could perhaps be the last of the summery weather until the end of September, with a prolonged spell of unsettled conditions and low pressure from Sunday.”

Mr Burkill warned that September will likely see “more rain and wind” than in August, which was much wetter than average in parts of the South East and London.

He added: “The low-pressure, along with the increased tropical storm activity across the Atlantic will certainly give the month a more autumnal- feel than previous years.

“The temperature is likely to remain around the average for the year, perhaps dipping a bit cooler until the end of the month – when it may well get drier again.”

What is the forecast for this week?

The weather will be mostly cloudy for much of the UK on Tuesday (31 August), with sunny intervals developing later in the day, particularly in western and southern parts.

Cloud will continue into Wednesday with some light showers in central and eastern parts early on, before giving way to sunshine in the afternoon.

Those based in the west and northwest are set to get the best of the weather, although conditions should remain dry for most.Cool and cloudy conditions will continue into the weekend, with temperatures to feel warmer in the west.

Light showers are forecast in the southwest later on Saturday, particularly over coastal and hilly areas, but temperatures are likely to be near average for much of the country.

Outbreaks of rain may spread to southern and western areas over the weekend, but conditions should be predominantly dry before longer, heavier spells of rain break out across much of the UK next week.