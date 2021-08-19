Missguided clothing launches in 100 UK Asda stores - the full list of locations
Fans of online fashion brand Missguided will now be able to buy items in person as the retailer launches stock in George at Asda.
The popular brand will be available to buy in more than 100 Asda stores across the UK, as well as online via George.com.
A diverse range of clothing
Missguided will offer a selection of dresses, blouses and co-ords in Asda stores from 16 August, as part of George’s strategy to partner with more brands that appeal to young shoppers.
The range will complement its existing trend-inspired own-label collections, including womenswear label G21 and athleisure collection Holy Field.
The fashion brand was founded in the UK in 2009 by Nitin Passi and has grown into one of the leading online retailers for bold fashion, taking influence from social media, street style and popular culture.
The collections have been inspired by millennial women who champion freedom of expression.
Zoe Matthews, Vice-President of George product, said: “We’ve already launched with a number of third-party brands to offer their products online and in our stores, using our combined expertise to create a compelling customer proposition for younger shoppers.
“A focus on test and learn and agile processes has enabled us to do this at pace, taking learnings from each to continually improve the customer experience.
“We continue to grow the roster of brands we’re able to offer, with more exciting collaborations planned that complement our core George fashion business.”
Where will the brand be available?
Listed are all of the Asda stores across the UK that will be stocking a selection of Missguided’s best-selling items, newest clothing drops and exclusive brand collaborations.
- Aberdeen Beach
- Altrincham Broadheath
- Asda Living Belfast
- Asda Living Broughton
- Asda Living Chesterfield
- Asda Living Glasgow Fort
- Asda Living Island Green
- Asda Living Leeds Crown
- Asda Living Maidstone
- Asda Living Rotherham
- Asda Living Teesside
- Asda Living Trostre Parc
- Asda Living Wrekin Park
- Ashford
- Basildon
- Biggleswade
- Birkenhead
- Boldon
- Bootle
- Bridge Of Dee
- Bridgend
- Broadstairs
- Bromborough
- Byker
- Canterbury
- Cardiff
- Cheltenham
- Chester Greyhound Rp
- Clapham Junction
- Clydebank
- Colchester
- Colindale
- Corby
- Crawley
- Cwmbran
- Derby
- Dudley
- Dumbarton
- Dunstable
- Eastgate
- Edinburgh
- Elgin
- Ellesmere Port
- Enniskillen
- Falkirk
- Falmouth
- Farnborough
- Folkestone
- Gateshead
- Glenrothes
- Govan
- Gravesend
- Great Bridge
- Great Yarmouth
- Greenhithe
- Grimsby
- Hatfield
- Havant
- Hereford
- Hulme
- Hunts Cross
- Kingswood
- Lincoln
- Livingston
- Morley
- Motherwell
- Milton Keynes
- Minworth
- Nuneaton
- Park Royal New
- Patchway
- Pentwyn
- Perth
- Pilsworth
- Poole
- Portsmouth
- Pudsey
- Queensferry
- Redditch
- Romford
- Rushden
- Sefton
- Sheffield
- Shirley
- Slough
- South Shields
- St.Leonards
- Stevenage
- Sutton
- Swindon Haydon
- Tamworth
- Toryglen
- Trafford Park
- Tunbridge Wells
- Wakefield Durkar
- Warrington
- West Bridgford
- Westbrook
- Woking Sheerwater
- Wrexham
- Wigan
