Queen left 'devastated' after dorgi puppy dies at the weekend

The queen is said to have been left “devastated” after the death of one of her beloved dogs over the weekend.

The dorgi pup named Fergus - a Dachshund and Corgi crossbreed - was given to the queen in February by Prince Andrew, while Prince Philip was in hospital.

A source told the Sun: “The Queen is absolutely devastated.

“The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period.

“Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband.”

The Duke of Edinburgh spent a month in hospital, where it is understood he underwent heart surgery. He passed away peacefully on 9 April at Windsor Castle.

Fergus and a corgi called Muick were thought to have been a “distraction” while she was grieving, a royal expert had said.

She was seen walking her dogs on the grounds of Frogmore in the days following his death.

The Queen had originally not intended to buy any more dogs after her two corgis passed away in 2018, leaving her with only one dog, a dorgi named Candy.

She also stopped breeding corgis in 2015, so as not to leave any behind when she dies.

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said: “The thinking was enough was enough, and that she was getting too old for new dogs and who would look after them when she was gone.

“But clearly that decision was reversed and, as it turned out, it probably is very fortuitous. I think it’s useful to have these puppies in her life now as a way of a distraction.”

The Queen’s love of horses and dogs is well known and, while Philip spent his final period in hospital, it emerged the Queen had been given the puppies. She had owned more than 30 corgis since she became queen in 1952.