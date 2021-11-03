Revealed: these are the top 12 must-have toys for Christmas 2021

The Toy Retailers Association has announced the 12 top toys for Christmas this year including a farting card game and a new LOL surprise doll.

Major retailers have already sold out of some of the most-popular games and toys following uncertain stock supplies amid the UK supply chain issue.

Which toys are fast-selling?

Nearly half of the selection are already unavailable online at one or more of the country’s largest chain retailers, according to i which checked availability at The Entertainer, Smyths, Argos, Hamleys and Amazon.

One of the top picks is The CoComelon Deluxe JJ Interactive Doll with Amazon being the only retailer with availability.

The soft Pikachu toy is also not available for home delivery from any of the five biggest retailers - it was only available for store pick-up from some Argos branches.

Amazon had also sold out of the highly popular Mattel’s Jurassic World Slash ‘N Battle Scorpios Rex Dino Escape set and the Lego Boba Fett Starship.

What’s been said?

Firms were experiencing “challenges” in stock due to the nationwide HGV driver shortage, according to Gary Grant, chair of the Dreamtoys committee and founder and executive chairman of The Entertainer.

Alan Simpson, managing director at the chain Toytown, said parents not able to purchase their “plan A” gift would definitely be able to find other toys from the same manufacturers as a “plan B or a plan C”.

“The last thing we want to do is promote toys that are just not available. It becomes a nightmare,” he added.

Mr Simpson also highlighted the frustrations from parents which could be taken out on shop staff this year following the shortage of supplies.

Mr Simpson said “As retailers we expect to see a bit more aggression [this Christmas]. Shop workers are there to help people, they are certainly not there to be abused.”

Tom Ironside, director of business and regulation at the British Retail Consortium, has advised and urged customers to “be respectful and considerate to shop staff and other customers” this Christmas.

Here are the top 12 toys for Christmas 2021, their sale price and where you can purchase - so you don’t miss out!

What are the top 12 toys for Christmas?

Barbie Dreamtopia Colour Change Mermaid ​Barbie Dreamtopia Rainbow Magic Mermaid Doll £16.99 Dipped in hot water the tail fades to pastel shades and placing her in ice-cold water returns it to its original vibrant colour. It's available in two different skin tones and sure to delight any child who is a Barbie fan! Currently available at The Entertainer, Smyths, Argos, Amazon and Hamleys.

Bluey Family Home Playset Bluey Family Home Playset £39.99 Bluey is the Blue Heeler pup from the animated TV series on CBeebies and Disney+. It comes with his own home, 10 accessories like chairs and beds and a foldable bottom half - and is aimed at children over the age of three. Currently available at The Entertainer, Smyths, Argos, and Amazon.

Cocomelon Deluxe JJ Interactive Doll Cocomelon Deluxe JJ Interactive Doll £70.00 This is a boy doll, rather big in size, where you can feed him, undress and dress him, and he sings songs and makes a cute giggling sound. Aimed at both boys and girls over two, and any little one who loves playing babies and role play will be very excited to open this on Christmas Day. Currently available at Amazon.

Gassy Gus Gassy Gus £27.96 This game is one for the whole family to play, will make children laugh - and is the only game on the list! Players take it in turns to feed Gus with a foodie card, each of which has a number on it. You then have to pump his head the number of times written on that card, which inflates his stomach. Once he gets full, he lets out a big fart and a chuckle, and whoever made him do that has to pick up cards. The first player to get rid of all their cards wins. Currently available at Smyths and Amazon.

Hot Wheels Massive Loop Mayhem Track Set Hot Wheels Massive Loop Mayhem £59.99 This big set includes a motor and a booster and a huge loop to enable big car smash-ups - perfect for children aged over five. Currently available at The Entertainer, Smyths, Amazon, and Hamleys.

Jurassic World Slash 'N Battle - Scorpios Rex 7.5" Dinosaur Jurassic World Slash 'N Battle - Scorpios Rex 7.5" Dinosaur £29.99 It is a large-scale realistic dinosaur action figure where kids can press buttons to activate the roar, claw slash, tail whip and slash and grab attack. It's aimed at children over the age of four. Currently available at The Entertainer, Smyths, and Argos.

L.O.L. Surprise Movie Magic Doll L.O.L. Surprise Movie Magic Doll £8.80 The 'movie magic' theme is the new range of the LOL doll. Each doll comes with 10 surprises, including a secret message, 3D glasses, a fashion outfit and a movie script. It's perfect for Christmas stockings and comes in a range of outfits and diverse skin tones. Currently available at The Entertainer, Smyths, Amazon, and Hamleys.

Little Live Pets My Pig Piggly Little Live Pets My Pig Piggly £27.48 Piggly is a cute little pig that kids can feed, walk and nuzzle. It squeals and snorts, plays over 25 sounds and reactions. Aimed at children over the age of four and for little ones who would like a pretend pet of their own. Currently available at The Entertainer and Amazon.

Magic Mixies Cauldron Magic Mixies Cauldron £70.00 Despite being on the more expensive side, this toy will be sure to bring the wow factor on 25 December. It's a cauldron where kids can mix a potion which creates a magical creature (or soft toy). The process can be used again with refill packs. Children between the age of five and eight will most definitely love this. Currently available at Smyths, Amazon, and Hamleys.

Pokemon 8" Plush Pikachu Pokemon 8" Plush Pikachu £17.42 This soft Pikachu toy is made from super soft fabrics, perfect for cuddles and bedtime. It is suitable for kids over two and is a perfect Pokemon stocking filler. Currently out of stock online but was available for store-pick up from some Argos branches.

Paw Patrol Chase's Deluxe Transforming Vehicle Paw Patrol Chase's Deluxe Transforming Vehicle £34.99 Paw Patrol fans (aged three and over) will highly enjoy this toy featuring Chase the dog. Kids can push the car's spoiler to armour up his Deluxe Vehicle, revealing a projectile launcher at the back, which shoots discs at the press of a button. Currently available at The Entertainer, Smyths, Argos, and Amazon.