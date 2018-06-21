Bedfordshire bow out with an opening T20 victory

Bedfordshire finally got their opening win of the MCCA Unicorns Twenty20 group stage at the last attempt as they beat Cambridgeshire by 15 runs at March Town CC on Sunday.

Batting first, Beds’ openers Ben Mansell and Ajay Singh Momi put on 64 for the first wicket before Mansell went for 25 off 21 balls.

Nick Barden followed for 11, but Momi completed his half century, although was soon out for 54 with the score on 94.

It was left to George Thurstance (41no) and Andy Reynoldson (21no) to add some late impetus, the pair putting on 67 as Bedfordshire reached a reasonable 161-3.

In reply, Cambs looked to be in with a shout after reaching 74-3, former Beds player Ben Howgego out for just 11.

But then Alex Evans struck, to take 3-31 from 3.2 overs, while George Darlow claimed 2-20 as the hosts were all out for 146, falling 15 runs short.

Earlier in the day, Beds had been beaten by 44 runs, as Cambs made 170-5, Howgego 50 not out, Darlow taking 3-27 from four overs.

Beds could only reply with 126-8, Matt Taylor unbeaten on 30, with Barden (22) and Momi (22) the only other contributors.

Beds start their MCCA Championship season at Buckinghamshire on Sunday