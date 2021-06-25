Reynolds raring to go for second pro bout

Jordan Reynolds during his pro debut - pic: MTK Global

Luton boxer Jordan Reynolds will step into the ring for his second pro bout this evening when he takes on Jan Ardon from the Czech Republic at the University of Bolton.

The bill, hosted by MTK Global, sees Reynolds with a win on his professional debut against Robbie Chapman in March, go up against Ardon, who has two victories and six defeats from his eight bouts.

Scheduled for the fourth match-up of the night, Reynolds believs his amateur pedigree will make all the difference as speaking to the MTK website, he said: “This is my second professional fight and I’m grateful for the opportunity during these times.

“Crowds are back watching too so that’s another step in the right direction that things are getting back to normal.

“I’m pleased that fight fans can get excited again.

“In my debut there were no fans, and with my amateur pedigree it just felt like another amateur fight.

“I couldn’t complain with how it went but you’re going to see a more disciplined performance this time.

“There are always going to be nerves, and anybody who says they’re not nervous is lying.

“Going into a fight you need those nerves to keep you sharp and switched on, it’s a key part of the game.

“Jan Ardon is a well schooled opponent and a slick, slippery southpaw.

“It ticks all the boxes as he’s a complete opposite to Robbie Chapman who I fought in my debut.

“Robbie was tough and game, whereas Jan is awkward and has wobbled people on their debuts.

“He’s been around the block and he should have got the decision against John Hedges.

“I’m expecting a cagey first round, but I think my experience and my pedigree should see me take over as the rounds go on.

“This is my first fight since teaming up with Al Smith and the team, and I’ve settled in really well.

“They’re a good bunch of people and it’s only an hour away from my family, so I’m happy.

“Iron sharpens iron in that gym and it’s good vibes.

“Fans can expect an all-action fight from me on Friday.

“I’m always in good fights as I have that big of spark and a bit of flair.

“Fight fans who know boxing will see a mature performance, it’s a great card so I can’t wait.”

Also on the night, Jay Harris faces Ricardo Sandoval in a final eliminator for the IBF flyweight title, Paul Butler meets Willibaldo Garcia for the vacant WBO International bantamweight title, Hosea Burton takes on Liam Conroy in a final eliminator for the British light-heavyweight title and Gary Cully takes on Viorel Simion.

Meanwhile, Pierce O’Leary returns against Jan Marsalek, Tyrone McCullagh goes up against Brett Fidoe, Blane Hyland squares off with Reiss Taylor, and Inder Bassi collides with Chris Adaway.

O’Leary added of the Lutonian: “Jordan Reynolds has joined our gym and is a fantastic talent and a true character.

“His buzz in the gym is phenomenal and it looks like he has gelled in really well with the coach and boys.