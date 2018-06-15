Cherry and Marshall combine in Dunstable victory

Dunstable chased 213 in order to open up an 18-point gap at the top of the Saracens Herts League Championship after an 82-run stand between Sam Cherry and Sam Marshall saw them beat Hemel Hempstead on Saturday.

The visitors looked in trouble as Hemel batted first and found themselves 167-2 before Adam Lewis’ 4-56 in 17 overs reigned in the scoring.

He and Cherry (3-49) eventually restricted the hosts to 211-8.

Dunstable once again found themselves on the back foot at 123-6 before Cherry and Marshall got to work.

Mark Smith had scored 31 before Cherry guided Dunstable towards victory with 75 and Marshall added 39.

The IIs fared worse off against Redbourn after Mike Alston and Stuart Harvey shared seven wickets, but were set a mammoth 306.

Harvey did his best with the bat to give Dunstable a chance with a run-a-ball 47 before Joe Thorne hit 52 and Alston 30, but Dunstable were all out for 223 with two overs to go.

The IIIs have risen from the bottom of Division Seven B to fifth with successive wins as Ian Horton and Dean Woods guided them to victory over Southgate Adelaide.

Tarnjit Biryah took three wickets to reduce the hosts to 178-9 from 50 overs.

Dunstable were in trouble at 5-3 before Pete Treharne’s 22 stopped the rot.

Horton (81no) and Woods (57no) guided Dunstable to a remarkable five-wicket win with seven overs in hand.

The IVs were beaten by 67 runs to compound a mixed Saturday for the club as Risely scored 246-7 from 40 overs.

Ken Alden took three wickets before Matt Gordon led the Dunstable chase with 73, but they could only reach 179-9 from their 40 overs.

The Sunday first team were beaten by league leaders Langford, who smashed 297-7 at Lancot Park despite three wickets from Matt Woodcock.

Terry Carr hit 66 in reply for Dunstable whilst Josh Thompson added an unbeaten 38 and Woodcock 32, but the hosts could only reach 241-7 in reply.

The IIs were able to defend just 144 on a tricky wicket against Caldecote as Dean Woods added to his runs on Saturday with an unbeaten 39 and Lee Pratt made 38.

Ciaran Newton’s 4-16 combined with 3-20 from Rob Simpkins meant Caldecote were all out for just 114.

The IIIs came close to chasing 246 against Stevenage but fell just eight runs short of their target.

Harry Griffin took three wickets for the hosts as Stevenage scored what seemed an unassailable target, but Pete Treharne’s 78 at the top of the order gave Dunstable a ray of hope.

Ryan Connor’s 39 kept Dunstable in the hunt before Harry Wright’s quick-fire 45 added impetus, but they closed their innings on 238-9 from 40 overs.