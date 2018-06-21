Dunstable remain top despite a first defeat

Dunstable suffered their first defeat of the season in the Saracens Herts League Championship against Luton Town & Indians on Saturday but remain 16 points clear at the top.

Luke Cherry’s 43 was the highlight as Dunstable could only muster 152 with the bat before Indians reached 155-6 from 40.5 overs, Sam Cherry claiming three scalps.

The IIs suffered their third consecutive defeat as they fell 20 runs short against Letchworth Garden City after being set 245.

Ciaran Newton took three wickets for Dunstable as Letchworth reached 245-7.

Dunstable’s frustrating chase saw Jason Strong (35), Lee Pratt (29), Harry Everett (29), Stuart Harvey (28) and Ned Whitney (26) all get themselves in and then out, while Joe Thorne was run out for 48 which saw his side dismissed for 225.

The IIIs made it a hat-trick of wins as they saw off Hatch End by 13 runs at Lancot Park.

Ian Horton carried his bat with an unbeaten 119 as Dunstable reached an imposing 232, Dean Woods also making 50.

Paul Gilbert took four wickets in reply as End were bowled out for 219 with eight balls to spare.

The IVs had a free weekend as Henlow IIs conceded their match.

Dunstable’s Sunday first team returned to winning ways against Southill Park in the Beds County League Premier Division after Sam Cherry’s 4-29 combined with two wickets apiece from Luke Cherry and Harry McBrearty saw them chasing just 130 for victory.

Terry Carr’s 37-ball 52 ensured Dunstable reached their target in just 23.2 overs for the loss of two wickets.

The IIs suffered a 23-run defeat against Blunham in Division Two despite three wickets apiece for Lee Pratt and Ciaran Newton.

Dunstable were set 257 to win and despite 48 from Ben Adamson, plus 43 Dean Woods’ 43, they could only reach 233.

The IIIs continue to struggle in Division Five as they were dismissed for 171 by Cople IIs.

Paul Gilbert scored 42 with the bat after 38 from Harry Everett, before Harry Wright took two wickets in reply, but the visitors cruised to 173-3 with eight overs to spare.