AFC end losing run at home with City point

Evo-Stik League Division One Central: AFC Dunstable 1 Welwyn Garden City 1

AFC Dunstable picked up their first home point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.

The hosts went into the game on the back of four straight defeats at Creasey Park, but began promisingly as Joel Norris headed wide.

Steve Heath’s side continued to attack and had the lead on just six minutes, when some fluid passing in midfield released BJ Christie, who held off a challenge and fired home.

Home keeper Connor Samson was called into action on the half hour when he made a great save to deny Nick Elliott.

In the second half, Welwyn started to exert themselves as they dominated the ball for long periods but a combination of stout defending and an inability to turn their pressure into clear chances saw AFC remain in front.

The hosts were creating opportunities of their own as Leon Cashman’s header from a corner just cleared the crossbar.

It was looking like one goal would settle the game, but the visitors’ pressure paid dividends when they deservedly drew level.

Failing to clear their lines, AFC were punished as Stuart Zanone pounced to calmly slip the ball past Sansom with just five minutes remaining.

There was still time for both sides to pick up the extra points, when firstly a Tony Burnett strike whistled just past the post, while City had a great chance to grab the victory when a shot just went wide.

AFC are without a game this weekend.