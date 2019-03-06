AFC set new unbeaten record with City win

Evo-Stik South League Division One Central: Welwyn Garden City 0 AFC Dunstable 1

AFC Dunstable climed to eighth in the Evo-Stik South League Division One Central after a fine 1-0 win at Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday night.

The visitors had Christian Tavernier’s 55th minute goal to thank for their success, as they are now just one point off the play-offs, with 10 games to go.

Steve Heath’s side are now unbeaten in eight games, a club record at Step Four, as they proved too experienced and powerful for their youthful hosts.

However, it could have been a different story as with just two minutes gone, City were awarded a penalty when winger David Manu was sent tumbling in the area by AFC’s Drew Roberts.

Elliot Bailey’s spot-kick was too close to Dan Green, who had begun the season between the posts for Welwyn, and the keeper palmed his effort away.

Buoyed by this, AFC mounted some pressure of their own, winger Martel Powell denied by home stopper Lewis Todd, Jermaine Hall crashing a powerful effort wide.

Jon Sexton then raced 30 yards, only to shoot straight at Green, while Manu was high and wide as the first half finished goalless.

Ten minutes after the restart, AFC fashioned the only goal of the game.

The powerful BJ Christie outmuscled full-back Dan Carr on the left and pulled the ball back for Christian Tavernier to net with a fine effort past Todd.

Minutes later and AFC went close to doubling their advantage, Christie’s stinging drive well held by Todd, who also repelled an effort from Powell as well.

The Clarets were inches away from an equaliser when Carr put an excellent cross over, but it was just beyond his team-mates.

Matty Campbell-Mhlope then twice wriggled free of the AFC defence, only to blaze over and wide.

City pressed in the closing stages, but AFC held form, defending resolutely to block Bailey’s late effort, as they claimed all three points.

Heath’s men had run out 3-0 winners over Thame United at Creasey Park on Saturday.

Jermaine Hall put the hosts in front on 28 minutes, before BJ Christie made it 2-0 on the hour mark.

United defender Ben Sturgess then put through his own net five minutes later to ensure AFC were triumphant.

This weekend, they are on the road to Sutton Coldfield Town.