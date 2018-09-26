Amu bags a treble as Dunstable thrash Kidlington

Evo-Stik League Division One Central: Kidlington 1 Dunstable Town 5

Arel Amu notched a hat-trick as Dunstable Town ran out 5-1 winners at bottom side Kidlington Town on Saturday.

The visitors handed debuts to goalkeeper Fred Burbidge, signed on dual registration terms with Boreham Wood and former player Kyle Lincoln, who returned for the club after leaving Crawley Green last week.

It was Amu who got the Blues off the mark in the 15th minute with an audacious chip over advancing keeper Sam Warrell.

He then made it 2-0 eight minutes later, slotting home firmly from the edge of the box following good work by Lincoln.

The lead was almost extended moments later, when Amu’s teasing cross narrowly missed Saul Williams.

Further good work from Erin Amu, Alex Taylor and Chris Wreh saw the latter get a shot away which Warrell got down to smartly save.

Ethan Lamptey had a go from range after spotting Warren off his line, but it flew just wide.

On 36 minutes, Kidlington scored their first goal of the season in their sixth match, Jamie Calvin’s well-taken header leaving Burbidge with no chance.

Dunstable came out for the second half all guns blazing and in a purple patch effectively put the game to bed with three goals in eight minutes.

Tony McCool’s side gave themselves a two-goal cushion when Williams broke away in the box only to be fouled.

Arel Amu stepped up and dispensed his penalty beyond Warrell’s reach, completing his treble in the process.

Wreh made way for Daniel Trif, who delighted the visiting supporters with a fine individual goal just two minutes after coming on, deftly placing the ball past Warrell.

Two minutes later and Williams was in the thick of things again being brought down inside the box.

He dusted himself down take the penalty himself to wrap things up for the afternoon in terms of goals.

Kidlington, to their credit, didn’t give up and kept going, hitting the post and having another effort cleared off the line late on.

The result lifted Blues up to 13th in the table and they host Cambridge City this weekend.

Blues: Burbidge, Mead, Okito, Taylor, Lincoln, Ogden, E Amu, Lamptey, A Amu, Wreh, Williams.

Subs: Collins, Lauder, Black, Trif, Patru.