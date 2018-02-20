Andrews off as Rovers slump to Hanwell defeat

Southern League Division East: Hanwell Town 4 Barton Rovers 1

Barton Rovers fell to their fourth straight Southern League Division East defeat after going down 4-1 at Hanwell Town on Saturday.

A sluggish start saw the hosts miss a glorious chance through Anthony O’Connor early on, when it looked easier to score.

Barton didn’t heed the warning though and fell behind when Paul Andrews was harshly adjudged to have fouled his man in the area and Joe Chandiram converted the penalty.

Keeper Matt Finlay was kept busy with numerous attempts on goal, but could do nothing after 11 minutes when he was beaten by Mergim Qarri.

Hanwell were in complete domination until, in the 32nd minute, with Rovers’ first real penetration into the Hanwell half, Dan Jarvis crossed and Drew Phillips volleyed home to make it 2-1.

After the break, Barton set about trying to restore parity but the pivotal moment came on 78 minutes when Andrews received his second yellow and the visitors were down to 10 men.

Two minutes later and it was all over for Rovers as Charlie Payne handled a cross inside the area, with the official deeming it deliberate as Hanwell had their second spotkick.

Chandiram made no mistake once more to make it 3-1 and Harvey Killeen put the icing on the cake late on with his side’s fourth goal.

Barton, who remain second bottom in the table, travel to Northwood this evening.

They go in search of an elusive first home league win of the season at Sharpenhoe Road on Saturday, when Marlow are the visitors.