Baker feels Luton have turned a corner despite losing again

Luton Town Ladies suffered a fourth successive defeat as they lost 2-1 at FA Women’s National League South East Division one high-fliers Billericay Town on Sunday.

The visitors looked resilient in the early stages, but this was broken on 19 minutes when Lucy Jones delicately lobbed Kezia Hassall.

Luton responded in spirited fashion, and were inches from levelling, when a goalmouth scramble saw Nicola Henman’s effort hit the underside of the bar.

Town then contrived to go two down, allowing a simple throughball to Sam Pittuck who coolly rounded Hassall to slot home.

However, Luton once again upped their tempo, Henman going close this time.

After the break, the visitors could have gone three behind, but they created another fine chance, when a swift counter attack saw a superb effort by Dionne Manning cannon back off the crossbar.

Just as it was beginning to look like the woodwork would get the better of Luton for the day, Manning got her well-deserved goal with an accomplished finish on 80 minutes.

The closest Town came to snatching a point was when Henman almost nicked possession away from the home keeper, but it wasn’t to be.

There were positives to be taken from an encouraging performance by the Hatters with a good display from Erica Byron matched by the impressive Rebecca Ferris.

The pair provided width and support for the players further forward, as well as numbing Billericay’s threat from the flanks.

Hassall also stood out during a commanding 90 minutes, as manager Nikki Baker said: “It was a big corner turned, as we came with a gameplan and it almost worked.

“We were so unlucky not to grab a point, the girls did everything asked and soon the hard work will pay off.”

The Hatters take a break from league action this weekend when they host near neighbours AFC Dunstable Ladies in the SSE Women’s FA Cup.