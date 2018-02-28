Black nets as Blues make their point at Dorchester

Southern League Premier Division: Dorchester 1 Dunstable Town 1

Dunstable Town picked up another excellent point at the weekend as they drew 1-1 with Dorchester after a fine second half performance.

The Blues welcomed back Peter Kioso at full back, Ethan Lamptey into midfield and also pushed club captain John Sonuga up to become a centre forward.

In a first half that lacked quality, Dorchester marginally shaded the contest, but found Blues keeper Will Hunt in good form.

Dunstable had their moments going forward with Andrew Osei-Bonsu charging down a clearance by Dorchester keeper Chris Weale.

The same player also cut inside from the left only to see his well struck shot deflected away for a corner.

However, it was the first real piece of quality of the match that saw Dorchester take the lead, Ashley Pope, on loan from Bournemouth, hitting a low half volley from the edge of the box which evaded the diving Hunt.

Dunstable tried to respond within a couple of minutes, Arel Amu’s instinctive shot going narrowly wide after good work by Osei-Bonsu.

With strong words from manager Tony McCool at half time, it was a very different Dunstable Town that emerged for the second half.

Substitute Charlie Black’s persistent chasing and direct play was not to Dorchester’s liking and he quickly found himself on the scoresheet, as he expertly lobbed the keeper following a well directed long pass from Alex Ward.

With confidence now flowing through the Blues, Black saw a header go narrowly wide, quickly followed by the pacy Ryan Young showing the full back a clean pair of heels, before forcing a sharp save from the Weale.

Ward showed composure on the ball and was instrumental in setting up a number of attacks, while following a great run by Osei-Bonsu, the resulting corner was headed wide by Kioso.

The Blues suffered a scare in the 81st minute, Dorchester pumped a long ball forward which Hunt picked up while standing narrowly outside his area, shown yellow by referee Colin Hubbard.

It was the Blues however, who nearly took all three points, Black just unable to get enough purchase on his effort.

On Saturday, Dunstable host bottom side Gosport.