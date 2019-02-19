Blues are no match for a rampant Peterborough

Evo-Stik South League Division One Central: Dunstable Town 0 Peterborough Sports 7

Dunstable Town were no match for promotion favourites Peterborough Sports on Saturday as their recent run of form was ended.

The hosts were without John Sonuga, as Kieran Ogden, partnered Daniel Trif at centre half, while Alex Taylor was suspended.

Sports were ahead after just five minutes, Mark Jones on target, while he swiftly made it 2-0.

By the quarter hour mark, the visitors had doubled theie lead, Lewis Hilliard and Paul Malone finding the net.

Dunstable rolled their sleeves up though, as they dug deep , looking to pull a goal back.

On 38 minutes it was five though, when Josh McCammon struck.

Saul Williams replaced Davide Pobbe for the second half but with only five minutes played, Peterborough scored again, Daniel Lawlor converting a penalty.

The Blues thought they had a spotkick, but Marcus Gouldbourne was harshly adjudged to have dived.

Jonathan Osae, signed from MK Raiders, came in for his debut, but Peterborugh had a seventh on 75 minutess, McCammon doubling his own tally.

Dunstable almost had a consolation, Osae not quite getting on the end of a delightful cross from Gouldbourne.

The Blues are at home to neighbours Kempston Rovers this evening.