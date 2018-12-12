Blues finally end barren run with a home victory

Evo-Stik South Division One Central: Dunstable Town 2 Thame United 1

Dunstable Town won their first home league of the season by beating Thame United 2-1 at Creasey on Saturday.

Goals from Hassan Sheikh and Gedeon Okito gave the Blues breathing space, although Thame’s last minute goal led to some late nerves.

The hosts had started well, Sheikh seeing a header going wide, before he then rose majestically on 13 minutes to power home Marius Patru’s corner.

One nearly became two, moments later when good work by Arel Amu set up Chris Wreh who was narrowly wide

Thame weathered the storm and began to exert their own pressure, keeper Nathan Harness making some smart saves.

Chances were coming at both ends now as Erin Amu saw two efforts well stopped.

After the break, Wreh went close, while James Lauder came on for the final half hour and gave an assured display.

With 16 minutes to go, Dunstable had a second as Okito cut in from the left and fired home a first goal of the season.

Ben Collins replaced Alex Taylor as Blues beefed up their defence for the closing stages.

The visitors did pull one back in stoppage time though when Daniel West scored with a superb free kick.

Dunstable, now fourth from bottom in the table and four points above the drop zone, travel to leaders Peterborough Sports on Saturday.