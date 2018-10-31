Blues launch keeper SOS after yet another injury

FA Trophy, first round qualifying: Aveley 1 Dunstable Town 0

Dunstable Town suffered a painful defeat at Bostik League North side Aveley on Saturday.

The visitors, who were without Kyle Lincoln, lost Ethan Lamptey after just two minutes, before captain Arel Amu went down and needed extensive treatment before returning.

To make matters worse, goalkeeper Nick Hayes was unable to come out for the second half due to a serious injury which had Blues manager, Tony McCool taking to Twitter to request help in finding what will be the ninth goalkeeper the club have used this season.

The Blues thought they were in front on 13 minutes, Arel Amu scoring after good work from Rio Dasilva and Erin Amu, but the offside flag was raised.

They fell behind on 34 minutes, Tom Richardson on target, before the start of the second half saw Charlie Black have to replace Hayes between the posts.

He deputised magnificently though, keeping a clean sheet during the 45 minutes, but Dunstable couldn’t find a way back into the game.

They were down to 10 men in the closing stages as well, Joe Mead sent off for his second yellow card.

Dunstable Town return to Southern League action on Saturday as they visit Kempston Rovers.

Blues: Hayes, Patru, Okito, Taylor, Sonuga, Mead, E Amu, Lamptey, A Amu, Wreh, Williams.

Subs: Naismith, Black, Lauder, Trif, Dasilva.