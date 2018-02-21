Blues no match for table-topping Bulls

Southern League Premier Division: Dunstable Town 0 Hereford 4

Dunstable Town were beaten 4-0 at home by new Southern League Premier Division leaders Hereford on Saturday.

In front of a season’s high attendance of 509, consisting of mainly opposition supporters, Robert Purdie gave the Bulls the lead on 25 minutes, while Lance Smith made it 2-0 seven minutes later.

Late on, Ryan Green (77) and Eliot Richards (90) put a gloss on the scoreline, as Blues boss Tony McCool added: “If you throw one punch in a boxing match you’re going to get beat.

“That’s pretty much what happened in this fixture as the young lads just struggled to really get their game going.

“Credit for that has to go to Hereford, but lets be fair, they are professional in every sense.

“Because of that, as the game went on, it became increasingly difficult and the belief was drained from the players.

“Unfortunately the lads slipped back a few months in terms of nerves and the occasion got the better of them which stopped them from wanting and getting on the ball the way we can.

“But lets be realistic. Before the season started our current squad of 25 players had one and a half years experience of level three senior football or higher.

“Hereford’s goalkeeper and centre back have about 30 times that between the two of them.

“In terms of structure and financial clout with resources available, this was not a top v bottom of the league, it’s around six leagues difference.

“You have to be realistic and of course we did not go into the game to lose, we have shown pride against top teams in this league and we will do so again.

“But for this club to be sustainable at this level we need the gate to be 500 at every home game.

“I’m very proud again of the players, they never give up and they have learned so much. Now we are in a relegation dogfight and have some massive games coming up.

“I would love to see 500 turn up and support them where 95 per cent is on their side for once.”

Dunstable visit Dorchester this weekend.