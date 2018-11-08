Blues pick up a precious victory at Walnut Boys

Evo-Stik South Division One Central: Kempston Rovers 1 Dunstable Town 3

Dunstable Town enjoyed an excellent victory at near neighbours Kempston Rovers on Saturday.

The visitors brought in Peterborough Sports FC’s James Connell as their ninth goalkeeper of the season already, the 19-year-old going on to make some excellent saves.

Dunstable boss Tony McCool recalled James Lauder and Hassan Sheikh with Daniel Trif partnering Saul Williams and Chris Wreh up front.

On 10 minutes John Sonuga forced a good save from Martin Conway, while Trif and Wreh both went close.

The Blues fell behind on 20 minutes though, Connell giving a way a penalty that Ben Shepherd converted.

He redeemed himself with a good save from Shane Bush, before Dunstable levelled just nine minutes later, Alex Taylor fouled in the box by Daniel Akubuine, Chris Wreh making no mistake from the spot.

Connell rushed out bravely to save at the feet of Bush, while a Marius Patru thunderbolt from 30 yards was narrowly wide.

In the second period, Sheikh’s bullet header was well saved by Conway, as the visitors had the lead six minutes in, Taylor finding Williams to score.

Kempston threw everything at Town in their bid for an equaliser, but Connell and Sonuga led the rearguard,

Late on, Dunstable managed to put the result beyond doubt when Trif’s cross was met by Rio Dasilva to make it 3-1.

Town host Aylesbury United this weekend.