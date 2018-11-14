Blues slip up at home against Ducks

Evo-Stik South Division One Central: Dunstable Town 1 Aylesbury United 2

Dunstable Town fell to a 2-1 home defeat in front of their biggest crowd of the season, 158, against Aylesbury United on Saturday.

Prior to the game, the Blues players each wore a shirt with the name of a local soldier on the back and the words Lest We Forget, to commemorate Remembrance Day.

The sale of the shirts has raised valuable income for The Royal British Legion, Help For Heroes & The Royal Air Force Association in Dunstable.

Tony McCool’s injury ravaged squad was boosted by the morning signings of Development team starlets, Sam Afolabi and Bay Fasida, the pair joining Rio Dasilva and James Lauder in making the step up this term.

Joe Mead returned from suspension, but Alex Taylor was out injured, although Kyle Lincoln was named on the bench.

Hopes were high of building on last Saturday’s 3-1 win at Kempston, but these were dashed after just six minutes when a lucky rebound saw Aaron Berry sidefoot the ball into an empty net.

The Blues were struggling to get a foothold in the game, but after the break, Daniel Trif scored a fine equaliser on 55 minutes, seizing on an inch-perfect through ball from Lauder to even things up.

Chris Wreh looked certain to put the Blues ahead but was thwarted by some brave goalkeeping from Archie Davis.

Blues were now enjoying their best period of the game as Hassan Sheikh’s free kick was narrowly over, Wreh’s piledriver also blocked.

Still, Dunstable pressed as Lincoln came on for Lauder, Erin Amu and Sam Afolabi replacing Rio Dasilva and Wreh.

However, Dunstable started to be put under the cosh from the visitors as James Connell produced some good saves to keep it 1-1.

He was powerless to keep out a shot from Greg Williams in the 82nd minute though which wrapped up victory for the visitors.

Dunstable are away to Didcot Town this weekend.