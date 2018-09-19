Boss Fontanelle thrilled as Rovers bounce back

Evo-Stik League South Division One Central: Thame United 0 Barton Rovers 2

Barton Rovers got back to winning ways as they ended Thame United’s unbeaten record on Saturday

Due to injuries and player absences, manager Tony Fontanelle made changes to the side that lost against Needham Market in the FA Cup, including a debut for new signing Matt Hall who joined from Chesham United.

The initial opening was a cagey affair but it was Barton who could have opened up the scoring through Drew Phillips after good approach play by Victor Osobu.

Thame then had a dangerous free kick on the edge of the area that was well saved by Charlie Jones.

The hosts grew in confidence and their dominance continued before the visitors gradually got back in to the game and started to enjoy more possession.

After the break, Rovers’ Sam Gibson saw an effort whistle past the post, but it was no surprise when Barton did eventually take the lead on 53 minutes, captain Paul Andrews steering his header just past keeper Craig Hill.

United hit the outside of post on the hour mark, but with 10 minutes to go, Phillips secured the points, converting a rebound.

Fontanelle said: “I asked the lads for a reaction following our defeat in the FA Cup last week against Needham Market.

“The lads showed that they should not fear anyone in this league and I was especially pleased with the clean sheet.

“This win keeps up the momentum that we are trying to build here.

“I thought the lads that came in showed that they want to be in this team week in week out and it gives me a dilemma for the next team selection but these are the sort of issues that you’re happy to contend with as a manager.”