Brilliant Blues shock the Terras with a wonderful win

Southern League Premier Division: Dunstable Town 2 Weymouth 1

Dunstable Town picked up only their third win of the season by stunning promotion chasing Weymouth 2-1 at Creasey Park on Tuesday night.

Ryan Young put the hosts in front on 25 minutes, with Arel Amu making it 2-0 just 20 minutes into the second half.

Although Calvin Brooks (72) pulled one back, Dunstable held firm to move five points clear of bottom side Gosport Borough.

After being beaten 4-0 by Farnborough on Saturday, manager Tony McCool felt it was the perfect response, saying: “Going into the game we felt very confident.

“We knew we had performed well in the last game but succumbed to terrible mistakes.

“We made two changes, one of which was the goalkeeper and Will Hunt came in for his debut and he was terrific.

“His distribution was excellent and he made two really top saves.

“When you have that behind you it gives the players confidence and belief, which spread quickly.

“The back four were excellent, while the midfield stuck to the game plan as we’ve move Arel deeper and Charlie Black higher to give us even more pace going forward than normal.

“It just all clicked. The work-rate was unbelievable and as I have said this week, these players are so resilient and fight for everything.

“They left nothing on the pitch. Charlie is one of the most hard working honest players I have ever had the pleasure to work with and he was rewarded for it when he forced errors from nothing to assist Arel Amu with the second goal.

“There is a huge gulf in core structure currently between us and clubs like Weymouth.

“They are a good team with players with Football League experience and they showed it. For a spell they caused us a problem with their combination play and movement.

“But we showed also what a threat we are going forward.

“I said to the guys beforehand, every report I have had on Weymouth has come back that they are terrific going forward, but not one person or manager has told me what they are like defensively.

“For us, we need to find out. We don’t fear anyone and we will always have a go. We need a run of form to stay in this league and make history with the only players in the league doing it for free.”

Blues host St Neots on Saturday.