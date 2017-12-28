Caldecote held but stay top of the league

Bedfordshire League

Jake Wallace netted twice and Carl Heath once for the home side against United replies via a Ali Smith penalty and two goals for Josh Bamford. It saw Cranfield retain their unbeaten record on the road.

Now up into third in the Premier Division supported by Sportsform are Stevington following their 4-0 away win at bottom of the table Renhold United. Two goals for William Pinney and strikes from Antonio’s Mirti and Daniel Jefferies did the damage.

The remaining two games finished all square. Wootton Blue Cross’s five game winning away run ended with a 2-2 draw at Crawley Green Reserves, Sam Edwards and Craig Savage netting for the home side against Blue Cross replies via Johnny Butler and Sam Halfpenny.

Marston Shelton Rovers required a goal from Rob Timmins in the 96th minute to share the points in a 1-1 draw at Sharnbrook who had gone ahead in the first half with a goal from Matt Atherton.

In Division One supported by O’Neills the result of the day went to Biggleswade FC Reserves who claimed their first away victory in winning 3-1 at Henlow. John Veal with a brace and a single strike from Ashley Boness was replied to once by Charlie Willison.

Meltis Albion ended their 11 game losing run with a 2-0 home win over The 61FC Luton Reserves who will now replace them on the bottom of the league thanks to goals from Jordan McGoldrick and Akeem Lendor.

Lea Sports PSG took their unbeaten ways up to four games with a 3-2 home win over Shefford Town & Campton Reserves who are still awaiting their first away win of the season. An own goal plus strikes from Joe Hennem and Glen Collins marking the home scoresheet against Town replies via Sam King and Simon Castle.

The lone game in Division Three saw Wootton Village fail to lift themselves off of the bottom when beaten 2-1 at home by Sandy Reserves, Liam Brophy netting twice for the visitors against a lone Village strike from Jamie Rogers.