Crawley let the lead slip against 10-man Tigers

SSML Premier Division: London Tigers 1 Crawley Green 1

Crawley Green failed to capitalise on playing against 10 men for 70 minutes as they were held to a 1-1 draw by London Tigers on Saturday.

After a scrappy start, Crawley had the first shot on target after 10 minutes when Mark Bunker set up Danny Watson, his effort saved by Yves Van Daniken.

Green followed with a neat lob from Aaron Morgan which landed on the roof of the net.

After 18 minutes Crawley were awarded a penalty when Phil Draycott caught Tigers skipper Cristiano Neto in possession and was pulled back to deny a goalscoring opportunity.

The referee pointed straight to the spot and showed Neto a straight red card.

Up stepped Mark Bunker who missed a penalty for the first time in his Green career, Daniken guessing the right way and also keeping out the rebound too.

Tigers were limited to number of long range efforts that flew off target, while William Able headed wide from Ardalan Ghamave’s cross.

Crawley replied with a Draycott shot which didn’t trouble Daniken, but just before the break, visiting keeper Dan Gould came to Crawley’s rescue with an outstanding point blank save from Joel Ramos.

In the second period, Tigers took the game to Crawley as Ibrahima Diawara’s effort was saved by Gould.

Ramos and Ashkan Angani both put attempts wide before Gould made another outstanding stop from the latter.

Crawley finally got themselves going as Watson brought a save out of Daniken.

They then broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, Draycott advancing down the left and unleashing a thumping shot which flew past Daniken.

Tyler Ingham had a chance to make it 2-0 but he ballooned his shot over the bar after being set up by Draycott.

Tigers rallied though and equalised with 10 minutes to go, Ghamave making a strong run into the Crawley defence and unchallenged he fired past Gould to make it 1-1.

Green pushed forward in the closing stages with Watson and Sam Pemberton both having shots saved by Daniken as it finished 1-1.

This evening, Crawley visit Baldock Town.