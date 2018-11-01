Derby victory extends Shefford’s league lead

Shefford Town & Campton won 3-1 at Caldecote on Saturday to go five points clear at the top of the Premier Division supported by Sportsform.

Matt Allen, Mitchell Foley and Jake Renney netted the goals to do the damage against a lone Caldecote reply via Jack Miller.

Caldecote v Shefford Town. Picture: David Kay.

Whilst now up into second are Crawley Green Reserves who marched to their fourth win on the bounce with a 3-0 home victory over Wilstead who were losing for the first time on the road this season.

Tim Akerele with a brace and Sam Halfpenny found the back of the net for the home side.

In third are Cranfield United who, whilst losing their 100% away record, stayed unbeaten in drawing 1-1 at Queens Park Crescents. Fabio Sattar netted for the Crescents and Nial Jones replied for United.

Whilst the biggest win of the day belonged to Flitwick Town who ran out 7-1 winners at winless Sharnbrook. Dominic Collins and Florin Filimon both scored twice to go alongside single goals for Dave Keefe, Andy Dadd and Richie Bevan against a lone home reply via Alex Nusica.

Also enjoying life on the road were Stevington who, following three straight away defeats, ran out the 5-1 winners at Ickwell & Old Warden.

William Pinney bagged four goals and Kieran Souter once to bring up the nap hand against a lone home reply from Marko Tobdzic.

Whilst Wootton Blue Cross were beaten 2-1 at AFC Oakley M&DH. Elijah Hukin and Mark Smith were on the M&DH scoresheet against a Blue Cross reply via Peter McDonald.

Riseley Sports returned to winning ways for the first time in six outings with a 2-0 home win over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College, Jack Healy and Jay Willett netting the goals.

The limited Division One supported by O’Neills action saw Wilstead Reserves lift themselves off of the bottom in winning 4-3 at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves. Robert Booth with a hat-trick and a single strike from Rani Thiarra were replied to by a Town hat-trick from Steven Capener.

In the Beds FIntermediate Cup Second Round Cranfield United Reserves netted a 7-2 home win over Christians in Sports. Luke Gray led the way with a hat-trick, Jordan Conway netting a brace and single strikes from Joe Bygraves and Joe Sames making up the seven against Sports replies from Chris Horncastle and Sammy Okere.

Whilst perhaps the result of the day belonged to Biggleswade FC Reserves who won 2-0 at AFC Dunstable Under 21 thanks to a brace of goals from John Veal.

Meantime for Henlow, thanks to goals from Luke Hills, Russell Ayles and Marcin Bator, it was a 3-1 home victory over Flitwick Town Reserves for whom Jim Lewis replied.

Wixams were the 2-1 home victors over Bedford Albion. Gareth White and Adam Jellis on their scoresheet against a lone Albion reply via Adam Lewis.

Alas it was the end of the cup road for Shefford Town & Campton Reserves who were beaten 2-3 at home by Biggleswade United Under 23 despite strikes from Henry Snee and Sam Larson.

The only action in Division Two supported by Hy-Pro saw Atletico Europa run out 5-3 home winners over bottom of the table Unite MK Reserves. Paddy Alimanji with a brace was joined on the home scoresheet by Moses Gilson, Emmanual Adjei and Mo Banda to bring up the nap hand against MK replies via a brace for Nigel Wharton and a single strike from Chris Deary.

In Division Three supported by Hy-Pro Wootton Village extended their unbeaten ways to three games in sharing the points from a 0-0 home draw against Flitwick Town A who were duly losing a three game losing away from home tag.

The biggest win of the day in the Beds FA Junior Cup Second Round belonged to Bedford Albion Reserves who emerged 9-0 away winners at Stotfold Junior Town Reserves. Garry Townsend and Jan Bucur both secured hat-tricks to go alongside single goals from Josh Emmerton, Craig Ford and Marian Subczyk.

Whilst at Cutler Hammer there was 10 goals where hosts Kempston Athletic netted a 6-4 home win over FC Polinia (Luton) - Daniel Mattin with a brace including one from the penalty spot supported by single goals from Tom Hughes, Craig Damon, James Maxwell and Josh St Clair Pierre for the Athletic against Polina replies via Marcin Gorczyca, Przemek Gorczyca, Maeiej Grad and Mateusz Krupczak.

For Pines (Luton) it was a 7-2 home win over M&DH Clapham Sports. Ryan Smith, Nathan Miller and Ryan Farzel all netting braces and joined on their scoresheet by a single strike from Phil Saxby against two in reply from M&DH’s Joshua Griggs.

Whilst also winning big were Clifton with a 6-3 home win over Dinamo Flitwick. Ryan Parker, Joe Worboys, Jim Taylor, Charlie Watson, Liam Chalkley and Josh Adams all finding the back of the net against Dinamo replies via Ray Hall, Alex Sommers and Dale Goldie.

Shefford Town & Campton A ran out 4-2 home winners over AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves. Alex Mitchell, Sam Lummis, Michael Castle and Bradley Vought’s goals only replied to by a brace from Oliver Raymond for the visitors.

St Joseph (Saturday) were 3-0 home victors over Sandy Reserves thanks to goals from Glenn Marshall, Simon Richards and Matthew Terry.

Also romping to a comfortable home win were Sundon Park Rovers in beating Stevington Reserves 6-1. Ethan Tenn and Courtney Francis both scored twice to go alongside single goals for Ryan Gowans and Derek Maruna against a lone Stevington reply from Carlo Straglomario.

Real Haynes were the 3-2 home winners over Stotfold Junior Town thanks to a brace from Bill Flack and a single strike from Josh Brown.

For FC Kokan it was a 3-2 away win at CS Rovers, Abdulrahman Mohamed with a brace and Steven O’Donnell netting the goals against home replies via Connor Darocha and Joseph Campion. Whilst also enjoying life on the road were Sporting Lewsey Park who won 2-1 at Caldecote Reserves. Mark Rafferman and Garath Harnaman were on their scoresheet against a lone home reply from Jake Bruce.

Elsewhere Elstow Abbey ran out 3-0 home winners over Wixams Wanderers thanks to a pair from Travis Joseph and a single goal from Scott Joseph. AFC Luton Leagrave, thanks to goals from Ciaran Connelly, Matt McMillan and Tjay Briggs, were 3-1 home winners over Harlington Juniors.

With goals from Sean Canavan and Ray Robinson Meltis Albion netted a 2-1 home victory over Square FC for whom Harry Sansa replied. Likewise Black Swan were the 3-2 home victors over Houghton Athletic, Ben Smith with a brace and a single goal from Joe Carey only being replied to by Athletic goals from Josh Burnett and Richard Akinsenwa.

Just two of the 16 ties were to go to a dreaded penalty shoot-out. Lidlington United Sports, after an own goal plus strikes from Michael Badkin and Edward Janes, were held to a 3-3 home draw by FC Spandits won the shoot-out 7-6. Thurleigh drew 1-1 at home against Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves who won the shoot out 3-1. Dan Curran for the home side and Carl Borromeo for the Rovers netted the goals in the opening 90 minutes.