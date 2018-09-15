Doubles for Hudson, Hughes and Wilson as Barton U17s hit eight

Barton Rovers Youth made a stunning start to their Chiltern Youth League U17 Division One campaign, winning 8-1 at Flitwick Eagles on Sunday.

The visitors took the lead when Harry Hudson went through to beat the keeper, while it was 2-0 after Hudson’s corner was fumbled, allowing Aaron Duffus to score.

Further goals followed, as Barton showed their class, with Nathan Hughes (2), Tierlen Wilson (2), MOM Jaden Griffiths and Hudson again netting.

Sacred Heart Youth U14 Saints were beaten 4-1 at home by Tattenhoe Youth U14 Panthers in U14 Division One.

The hosts produced a battling display in the opening 45 minutes and led 1-0 through George Kerr’s neat finish moments after the interval.

However, Tattenhoe hit back to level and then scored three more goals to claim an opening win, Joe Duke named star man for Heart.

Barton Rovers Youth U14s suffered defeat in their first Beds Youth Saturday League U14 Division clash, losing 6-1 at St Josephs Rebels.