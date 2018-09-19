Dunstable hit for six as they fall to a heavy home defeat

Dunstable Town suffered a hefty defeat as they were hammered 6-1 by Aylesbury in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central at Creasey Park on Saturday.

The hosts gave a debut to keeper Lewis Todd after injuries to both Will Hunt and Nathan Harness, while they welcomed back midfielder Alex Taylor from suspension.

Visiting keeper Nick Bennion was called into action immediately, getting down well to smother an early shot from Arel Amu, but the Moles led on two minutes, Ryan Ware’s free kick beating Todd.

Six minutes later, Todd was left embarrassed when Lewis Strafford’s speculative shot from inside his own half bounced out of his grasp and into the net.

Hassan Sheikh went close to pulling a goal back, but as the Blues tried to steady the ship, Aylesbury got a third on 29 minutes through Ware, and a fourth 10 minutes later, Josh Williams on target.

There was a welcome return for the popular Ethan Lamptey, who rejoined the club on Tuesday, as he came on after 40 minutes for the injured Sheikh.

After the break, Saul Williams forced a fingertip save from Bennion, who then defied Chris Wreh as well.

Searching for a lifeline, Charlie Black replaced Erin Amu on the hour and his snapshot was repelled by Bennion, but Dunstable did have a goal back on 65 minutes, thanks to Arel Amu’s fine strike.

Todd made a good stop to keep it at 4-1, while Joe Mead found Wreh who set up Arel Amu, his goalbound shot bravely blocked.

In stoppage time, Kyreece Martei and Bruno Lobo De Brito both scored to put a gloss on the scoreline, as Dunstable slipped to third from bottom in the table.

This weekend, Dunstable travel to Kidlington, who are bottom, having lost five from five, scoring no goals so far and conceding 25 times, an average of five a game.