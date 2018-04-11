Five for Fensome as Hatters hit 14!

Luton Town Ladies hammered rock bottom Haringey Borough 14-0 in their FA Women’s Premier League Southern East Division One clash at the weekend.

The hosts started the game well and were 1-0 up after two minutes when Nicola Henman bundled in a Zara Carroll corner.

Lucy Webster shot wide as she then turned provider, her cross fired goalwards by Dionne Manning, Jess McKay netting the rebound.

After 25 minutes, Henman added a third from McKay’s cross, and it was almost 4-0, Natasha Fensome denied by a superb save.

She was on target soon afterwards though after great play by McKay, while Carroll then added the fifth from a free kick.

Just before half time, Fensome bagged her second of the game from an excellent pass by Manning, who then added the seventh with a cool finish from McKay’s pass.

In the second half, Town set about adding to their tally, as they did when Fensome completed her hat-trick, nodding home Webster’s cross.

It was soon 9-0 with McKay adding her second from Henman’s superb assist, before Fensome made it double figures, scoring her fourth of the afternoon after Henman hit the post and Manning’s rebound was blocked.

McKay then got her deserved hat-trick with a good finish, before Fensome took her own tally to five, hammering home from 25 yards.

Young striker Funmi Babalola came off the bench to make it 13-0 from close range, while McKay rounded off the drubbing in style, her long range strike finding the net.

After the game assistant manager Dave Baker said: “It was a superb performance where we played some great football.

“We missed several chances on top of the 14 we scored, but we are delighted with the three points and the goals.”

This Sunday, the Hatters play West Ham United in the National FAWPL Plate final after being reinstated in the competition when Fyle were removed for fielding an illegible player in their semi-final victory over Luton.

Town take on their opponents, who are one league higher than them in the Southern Division, at Hednesford Town FC, kick-off 3pm.